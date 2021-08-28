Some 14 herdsmen have been arrested in connection with an alleged gang defilement of a 13-year-old girl at Gomoa Adzintem in the Central Region.

The herdsmen were arrested in a Special Police Operation on Friday, August 27, 2021.

This was carried out by the Formed Police Unit together with personnel from the Central East Regional Command.

The police made this known in a press statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori.

The statement noted weapons including two single barrel gun and two pump action guns and 49 AA ammunition were also retrieved in the operation.

The statement added that an identification parade will be conducted in the community to identify the real suspects in the dastardly act on the teenager to face justice.

