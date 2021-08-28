Veteran Nollywood actor, Victor Olaotan, has been reported dead aged 69.

Mr Olaotan had been bedridden for five years after being involved in a ghastly accident.

The accident occurred at Apple Junction, in Festac, Lagos while he was driving to a movie set in 2016.

His wife, Julia Olaotan, confirmed his death, saying she is grateful that he can finally rest after suffering for years.



Julia told Premium Times:

“He has tried. It is not easy to be trapped in your own body for five years. He can finally rest now.”

Before his death, Mr Olaotan had been battling for his life in a Turkish hospital for almost three years.

The deceased featured in several movies including popular Nigerian series, Tinsel.