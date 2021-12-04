Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors, Senyo Hosi, has said that he does not think the country has a Minister for the Agriculture sector.

According to Mr Hosi, the Agric sector has been stagnant in the yielding of food in the country since time immemorial and without any improvement.

In his view, the country must find a way to boost crop yield in the country instead of reports which may not reflect the reality.



“People sit in the shop and offices of Agric Ministry and decide things that are not on the ground and give reports that are not real,’’ he said on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show.



He believes that there is no meaningful constructive policy in the country today as it is done by politicians and civil servants who are disconnected from the ground.

Mr Hosi further urged Ghanaians to venture into mass gardening as their own small way to help boost crop yield.

ALSO READ:



Meanwhile, he lauded farmers who have immensely contributed to the growth of the Agric sector and the economy of the nation in commemoration of the 37th Farmers’ Day celebration.