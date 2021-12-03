Security operatives have sacked a group of New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters from the 2021 Famers’ Day celebration in Cape Coast in the Central Region.

This was after the group, which consists of youth and the aged, stormed the durbar grounds at Adisadel College clad in t-shirts with the photo of Minister for Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto on it.

The t-shirts had the inscription Planting for Food and Jobs coupled with the wielding of placards some of which had the inscriptions Dr Akoto wo y3 guy, farmers’ saviour among others.

According to them, they were brought to the venue by the Cape Coast South NPP Women’s Organiser, Maame Ahema.

But the security operatives dismissed them on the basis that it was not a political event, an act which infuriated the group who were eager to access the durbar ground.

Meanwhile, there have been viral reports about the Minister’s intention to contest the NPP flagbearership race in 2024.