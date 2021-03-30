A group calling itself ‘Friends of Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie’ is calling on the Food and Agriculture Minister to lift the flag of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 presidential election.

According to the group, Dr Akoto has distinguished himself both in private life, parliament, the Executive and in business and has proved to be a game-changer and a doer.

Addressing the press in Koforidua, Eastern Regional Coordinator of the group, Isaac Aboagye, said the NPP at this point requires a new leader who would be able to bring together all the supposed factions within the party and promote unity to break the eight-year rule.

They said through innovation and hard work, Dr Akoto has changed Ghana from a staple food importing country into an exporter of staple food.

Mr Aboagye mentioned that the Minister for Food and Agriculture enjoys massive support across the 16 regions of Ghana due to his impeccable achievements and footprints left across the country.

“Friends of the media it is no surprise H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufu-Addo showered praise on Dr Afriyie Akoto, describing him as one of the most outstanding ministers in his first term,” the group recalled.

The group is, therefore, calling on the Minister of Agriculture to consider putting himself up for the task ahead since he would be a better replacement for President Nana Akufu-Addo.