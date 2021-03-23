Former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs, says it is too early for some persons in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to be focusing on who will lead the party in 2024.

Mr Jacobs was of the firm belief that such issues were popping up because of the Akan domination in the NPP.

His comment comes after some posters of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen popped up on social media just a few weeks after the party won the 2020 elections.

But Mr Jacobs, who now supports President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice President Dr Bawumia, said the NPP stands a big chance of retaining power if they elect Dr Bawumia as their presidential candidate.

“Bawumia has changed the political space, he has tantalised the political spectrum and knows the weakness of his opponent and so any message he gives sinks down but some people even call him a liar but trust me that even makes him more popular.

“Gradually, Bawumia has ascended into our political structure,” he said on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday.

While some are in favour of Mr Kyerematen, Uncle Allotey said Mr Kyerematen’s time passed when he contested President Akufo-Addo on several occasions.

“Alan’s time is over, he has contested with Akufo-Addo so many times and so those in the NPP are supportive of Nana Addo. The choice of Nana Addo is what NPP will go for and that person is Bawumia and he is terrific and fascinating,” he said.