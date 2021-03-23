The 2021 edition of Adom FM Kolor Paaty is scheduled to come off virtually on March 27 after the grand show was postponed last year due to the emergence of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

The event, which takes place annually, allows ardent fans of the Adom TV/FM brands to familiarise themselves with their favourite hosts and presenters, who form part of the leading media group in Ghana, The Multimedia Group.

This year too, fans have the chance to be awarded exciting prizes daily by activating their favourite presenter’s ‘Kolor’ through participation on Adom TV/FM.

MORE:

Check out the various colours and their significance below:

The red colour covers fans who are patriotic to Adom FM’s Burning Issues, Anopa Kasie, News and Current Affairs and the host representing the Red Colour is Afia Amankwah Tamakloe.

Presenter Nana Osei Ampofo Adjei holds down the white colour. The group is made up of fans who are more inclined to Entertainment Shows on Adom FM including flagship Work and Happiness show, Ofie Kwanso and Memeneda Sokoo

Presenter Tima Kumkum champions the orange colour. This group entails religious and non-entertainment shows on the ADOM TV /FM channels.

Adom FM’s Eric Asiedu Boadi aka Kegyiwa Nankasa leads with the Blue colour. It comprises of ardent fans who patronise sports shows like Ladies Time, Sports Nite and Ultimate sports.

Omanhene Kwabena Asante, host of Adom TV’s Badwam champions the green colour. This category is for fans who love shows such as Dwaso Nsem, Badwam and the Ekosii Sen show.