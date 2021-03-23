Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Allotey Jacobs, has posed a thought-provoking question to a leading member of the party, Ama Benyiwa-Doe.

The social commentator has asked the source of the latter’s wealth being someone he said started life as a typist at the University of Ghana (UG).

“She was a typist at UG, not a sonographer secretary and she lives at East Legon, a prime area but I want to ask her what other work she did before she joined the revolution through to the regional minister appointment,” he said.

His comment comes on the back of the former Central Regional Minister’s claims that Mr Jacobs only joined the NDC to enrich himself.

“Allotey Jacobs’ sole interest was to make money [and] now he feels he is okay so he is biting the hand that fed him,” she said in an interview.

However, Uncle Allotey, as he is popularly known, speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam show fought off the claims.

To him, Madam Benyiwa-Doe was coached to come and say something against his persona; however, he will not keep quiet as some people have.

ALSO READ:

“People don’t know your background so they talk anyhow but I had a filling station as far back as 1991 and it was Former Vice President Arkaah who helped me with that but people don’t know.

“Some of us were forced to come to the NDC platform over the progressive alliance and we have fought with our lives for the party and this is the end results. There are a lot of things I have allowed to pass under the bridge because I am old but sometimes you need to tell your story,” he added.