The 2021 edition of the Adom Kolor Party came to a spectacular end on Saturday at Silicon House in Accra.

The virtual concert, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, saw amazing performances from artistes and all your favourite presenters who graced the occasion.

OPD of Work and Happiness fame (L) and Jerry Justice, host of Ofie Kwanso

Your favourite presenters; Jerry Justice, OPD, Kwame Oboadie, Adu Kumi, ABY and Mama Zimbi were all in attendance.

Others were Kwasi Asempa, Anokyewaaba, Mavis Amanor (Fire Lady) and Akonta Joe.

DJ Ikon also did not disappoint and thrilled patrons with some good tunes on his playlist.

DJ Ikon on the beat

It was all fun as representatives of each ‘kolor’ took turns on the stage to sing or dance to electrifying tunes.

Some Patrons receiving their prizes

Fans were awarded exciting prizes after successfully answering questions on various programmes on the Adom platforms.

The occasion, which happens annually, allowed the fans to familiarise themselves with their favourite hosts and presenters of Adom FM and TV.