A Political Scientist, John Osei Bobbie, has opined that there should be an appropriate punishment for Members of Parliament (MPs) following chaotic scenes in the Chamber.

This, according to Mr Bobbie, will deter them and their successors from misbehaving in the future, stating such an incident should be curtailed since it is a disgrace to the country.

“You cannot do whatever you want because you are an MP, if it were to be an ordinary citizen the law would have dealt with him/her,’’ he fumed.

Though he believes the squabble that happened in Parliament on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, was not the best, he adds it is no news.

“The laws of the land should deal with accomplices who engaged in the squabble on Wednesday as it would have done to the ordinary citizen.

“If we had done what the MPs did in Parliament at a press conference, the law would have dealt with us,’’ he said on Adom TV’s Big Agenda show.



Mr Bobbie’s comments follow the misconduct of parliamentarians over the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu’s decision to dismiss a motion filed by the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, on the 2022 budget.



On Tuesday, November 30, the Majority together with the Deputy Speaker, who is also the Bekwai MP, who presided over the House, approved the 2022 budget which was rejected by the Minority group on Friday.

However, the Minority Leader on Wednesday moved a motion to reverse approval but it was dismissed, leading to the squabble.

The House has since rendered an apology to Ghanaians for their misconduct.