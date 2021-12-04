The United Nations (UN) Eminent Peace Ambassador in Ghana, Bishop Dr Sam Owusu, has urged peace and tolerance among members of the eighth parliament.

There were near fisticuffs between members of the Majority and Minority Caucuses during deliberations on the constitutionality or otherwise of the approval of the 2022 Budget.

Though the House has rendered an apology, Bishop Owusu, who doubles as the founder of Pottersville Church International, says the situation is disheartening.

“I and all leaders and members of IAWPA, are calling for peace and tolerance within the leadership of our government. We are urging all leaders in our Parliament to exercise tolerance with each other and live an example of peace to prevent any outrageous mayhem that could trigger a state of emergency in our nation,” he urged.

He added, “we stand in prayer for our people and our nation as we strive to be an example of love and peace.

“Our leaders must know and understand that their actions carry more weight than their words; as such they must exemplify a life of peace and the ability to work with one another. God bless our Members of Parliament and God bless our great nation of Ghana.”

Meanwhile, the legislature’s Director of Public Affairs, Kate Addo, has said the Parliamentarians, no matter how divided, are working with the interest of the people at heart.