The Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Kweku Baako, has waded into controversies surrounding an alleged impersonation of Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome Kwabenya, Adwoa Safo.

The MP, according to Mr Baako, has arrived in the country for parliamentary duties after a long leave for personal reasons.

Reports have been rife that Miss Safo was not present during the approval of the 2022 budget.

A section of Ghanaians has expressed concerns that the MP was impersonated after photos of Tuesday’s proceedings which captured her went viral.

But reacting to the development, the veteran journalist indicated he believes that was the MP.

According to him, he is convinced that was her in the Chamber from the visuals he has sighted.

“She came on Saturday morning but I have seen the video and I think she is the one,” he said.

Meanwhile, the MP, who showed up again in the Chamber on Wednesday, maintained she was present to form a quorum.