Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome Kwabenya, Adwoa Safo, has broken silence on whether or not she was in Parliament on Tuesday during the 2022 budget approval.

Netizens have expressed concerns that she was impersonated after photos of Tuesday’s proceedings which captured her went viral.

This was on the back of her absence for parliamentary duties after a long leave for personal reasons.

But setting the records straight during proceedings, she maintained she was present in the House.

“I want to set on record that this is a House of record and as a former Deputy Majority Leader, I was in his House yesterday and to say categorically that I cannot force Hon Okudzeto Ablakwa who is my friend on the other side to dress the way I want him to dress. That is an insult to womanhood. So those making that noise should withdraw,” she stated.

ALSO READ:

Meanwhile, the North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has disclosed that the Minority in Parliament is investigating a case of impersonation.

He told the host of Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Wednesday that the Minority side suspects the lady the Majority side came with was not the Dome Kwabenya MP.

Play the audio attached above: