The North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has disclosed that the Minority in Parliament is investigating a case of impersonation of Dome Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, on Tuesday.

He told the host of Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Wednesday that the Minority side suspects the lady the Majority side came with was not the Dome Kwabenya MP.

“Following pictures and videos we are reviewing this morning it is becoming quite apparent to us that there may be a case of impersonation with regards to the lady who was presented as Adwoa Safo. It’s beginning to appear that she may not be Adwoa Safo,” he said.