Ghana has detected the Omicron variant of covid-19.

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye, who disclosed this at a press meeting, said it was detected through the robust testing regime at the Kotoka International Airport.

It was detected on 21st November 2021.

He said the persons involved have been quarantined.

“There is the emergence of the new variant and I must say through the robust testing at the Kotoka International Airport, Ghana has detected the Omicron variant already and the cases have come mainly from Nigeria and South Africa. The very first case that was detected during our sequencing was on the 21 of November,” he told pressmen on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.



The new variant, according to the GHS, has not yet been detected in the communities.

Also at the programme was Health Minister who said his Ministry has activated its mandatory protocols geared at ensuring some persons are vaccinated against covid-19 before early January 2022.

They include all health workers, all security personnel, staff and students in schools (students above 15 years), all workers in government institutions, and all commercial drivers including Okada drivers.

Kwaku Agyemang Manu indicated that certificates would be inspected to ensure compliance.

He said a person cannot also enter some places without the vaccine certificates.

They include nightclubs, beaches, stadium, and restaurants.

According to the Minister, the country has enough vaccines for everyone, therefore, there is no excuse not to get vaccinated.

The SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant is a variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The variant was first reported to the World Health Organization from South Africa on 24 November 2021.

