Reigning VGMA ‘Artiste of the Year’, Diana Hamilton, has opened up on a rare pregnancy story.



With motherhood deemed the greatest joy of every woman, that was the feeling she had when she found out she was pregnant.



This according to the nurse cum musician was after seven years of giving birth to her first born who happens to be twins.



Describing them as miraculous babies, she explained it was after several years of marriage and they came after she composed her famous ensi wo yie song.



Taking her turn on Adom TV’s M’ashyase3 with Afia Amankwa Tamakloe, Mrs Hamilton revealed the joy of having her second child was cut short.



She explained she had to terminate the pregnancy on the advice of medical practitioners, a situation she said was one of the difficult moments in her life.

“I didn’t want to remove the pregnancy after three months but the doctors told me there could be complications so I just had to oblige,” she narrated sadly.



To her, she would have composed another powerful song as a thanksgiving if she had put to birth with that child.



She, however, noted she was grateful to God for everything that happened, stating God knew best.