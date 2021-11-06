Celebrated broadcaster, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, popularly known as KKD, has sent a message of caution to a section of Ghanaian ladies over naked photos.

According to him, his inbox is always flooded with naked photos from some ladies.

He said he blocked some numbers not long ago as the naked photos won’t stop coming, adding he already has a long queue.

“I had to block one of my numbers recently because I was getting too many ladies sending me their naked pictures; please stop it,” he cautioned in an interview on Accra-based GTV.

All attempts he said to stop these ladies have proved futile as they will always find a nice way to make him aware they did it on purpose.

“My response sometimes is I think you send your pictures to the wrong number and then they come back and say things like oh Mr KKD; this is especially for you,” he lamented.