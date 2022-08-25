Renowned media personality, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, popularly known as ‘KKD’, has described the office of the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as unnecessary.

According to the ace broadcaster, the role of a Vice President in the general scheme of governance structure must be phased out.

He made these remarks during an interview with Benjamin Akakpo on JoyNews‘ AM Show on Wednesday, August 24.

“There will come a time where we may not even need a Vice President. Because really, what exactly does a Vice President do? That [role] is totally redundant. I said so. Those who say they’re intellectuals [should challenge me].

“He (Bawumia) has an office which is totally redundant. What are you talking about? Even in America, what does the Vice President do? Even in the UK, what is the Vice Prime Minister, what is that?” he fumed.

“We are not talking like people who have brains. We have brains. We did not go to school to learn common sense. We went to school to learn trades. But as for common sense, it is taught at home.

“And when you’re sufficiently thought common sense, then you get the rarest form of common sense which is wisdom,” KKD added.

In his submissions, he also lamented the huge number of ministers in Ghana, given the country’s present economic woes.

In connection with this, many influential persons have also been calling on the President to downsize his government and effect a reshuffle to help place the economy on a better footing.

But the President has paid a deaf ear to these calls. President accused those demanding a Ministerial overhaul of being detractors who want to destabilise his government.

He insisted that his men have performed.

Commenting on this matter, media personality, KKD said President Akufo-Addo’s entrenched position on reshuffling his appointees is due to his indebtedness to some of them.

“The President, I think is indebted to some of the people he has appointed and because of that debt, he’s unable to make them go,” he said.

He also added that “a king is judged by his courtiers. So if the leader is surrounded by people who are physicians, who are disingenuous, you and I, the Fourth Estate have a duty to help remove those people because many of them, you and I did not vote for.”

Meanwhile, government has assured us that it is working to make things better despite the prevailing hurdles.