A rare photo of celebrated Broadcaster, Kwasi Kyei Darwkah popularly known as KKD‘s mother has popped up online and social media users cannot keep calm.

KKD took to his Instagram page to post the photo, backed with a lovely message to celebrate her birthday.

The broadcaster’s mother turned 81 on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

The photo spotted mother and son serving family goals in a lovely pose.

Clad in white apparel, they posed for the camera in front of Etor, an Akan traditional food made of yam or plantain and mostly used to commemorate such days.

The special dish was garnished with eggs and vegetables to whet one’s appetite at a glance.

Posting the photo, he recounted how instrumental his mum has been in his life and prayed for God’s strength in her life in the coming years.

