“Confession” hitmaker, Kofi Kinaata has tasked celebrated broadcaster, Kwasi Kyei Darkwa aka KKD to do away with certain things if he truly believes in being emancipated mentally.

KKD recently opined that bearing an English name as an African is an indication that regardless of the fact that slavery ended so many years ago, the whites still have an influence in the lives of Africans.

The celebrated MC believes that the Europeans will continue to be in control of Africans if we don’t change our mindset by naming our children with indigenous Ghanaian names.

However, Martin King Arthur aka Kofi Kinaata has also opined that it’s not just about adopting local names that will erase the factual impression that Africans continue to depend on Europeans.

“Social media that the person used to air his views are for the whites. Even the microphone that he used in the radio studio to make the point was done by our slave masters,” he told the host Amansan Krakye.

“So he shouldn’t have even used any of this innovative foreign medium to relay his views if he truly believes in a slave mentality,” he continued on Kastle FM.

Kofi Kinaata said on Kastle Drive that “He should have shouted or used a gongon beater to express his opinion if he truly believes in mental emancipation. Why use the microphone done by the Europeans?”