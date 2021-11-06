Scores of sympathisers thronged the Tesano Police Depot in Accra to mourn with the family of highlife legend, Nana Kwame Ampadu.

This was a 40-day observation in honour of the musician, following his demise on September 28, 2021.

Players from the creative arts industry including Akosua Agyapong as well as traditional rulers were present to commiserate with the family.

He passed on at age 76.

The musician is known for popular songs such as ‘Oman Bo Adwo’, ‘Mother’, ‘Obra’ and ‘Osaman Bi’, among others.

Nana Ampadu’s Obra, was very popular as it was the theme song for one of the Akan Drama groups aired on national broadcaster, GTV on Sundays.

