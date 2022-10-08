Obo Kwahu in the Eastern Region was thrown into a state of mourning as highlife legend Nana Ampadu was laid to rest.

The body was moved from Accra to Obo on Friday following a viewing and filing past ceremony at the forecourt of the State House.

The burial rite was a three-day ceremony which commenced with a vigil night on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at the Forecourt of the State House.

The funeral rite was climaxed today October 8, 2022, with the musician’s burial at Obo Kwahu.

Relatives, residents and mourners from far and near have thronged the town in their numbers to wail and cry as they mourn their hero.

From the young to the aged, everyone is seen clad in red or black.

The musician died on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, aged 76, following an illness.

Watch the video above: