It was a moment of mixed feelings as the mortal remains of the late highlife legend, Nana Ampadu was laid at the Forecourt of the State House.

The ceremony on Friday was for mourners to view and file past the body as they pay last respects to the veteran musician.

This was part of a three-day ceremony for his final funeral rites.

It was a ceremony of exhortation and songs which afforded family, friends, colleagues and sympathisers an opportunity to eulogise Nana Ampadu.

In attendance was President Akufo-Addo who eulogised the deceased’s songs transcended borders as he highlighted his contribution to the music industry and how he impacted his political life.

President Akufo-Addo consoled the family and said the late highlife artiste will be “sorely missed by all who had the opportunity of knowing and meeting him.”

Scores of mourners from various political divides, the creative arts industry including David Dontoh among others and clergymen were also present.

The musician died on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, aged 76, following an illness.