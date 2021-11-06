President Nana Akufo-Addo has donated 50 bottles of water and other refreshment packages to the family of late highlife musician, Nana Kwame Ampadu.

This was on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the Tesano Police Depot in Accra.

The gesture of President Akufo-Addo was to support the 40-day celebration of the late musician, following his demise on September 28, 2021.

He died after battling an ailment aged 76.

ALSO READ:

The Director of Cultural Affairs at the Presidency, Theresa Addison, made the presentation on behalf of President Akufo-Addo at the solemn ceremony.

Watch the video attached for more: