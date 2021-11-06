Another suspect, believed to be part of armed robbery syndicate that had been operating at Kwahu Afram Plains, has been shot dead by the Anti-Armed Robbery taskforce.

The deceased, Dickson Yaw Agyei Danso, is a popular political activist of the New Patriotic Party.

He was the plaintiff who filed a motion that was granted by a High court to prevent then-incumbent Member of Parliament, Joseph Appiah, from contesting the 2016 Parliamentary election on the basis of having Criminal records.

Mr Danso was also the local Chairman of the Ghana National Cargo Drivers Association.

Starr News reports that he was picked up in his house at Ekye Amanfrom by armed personnel of the Anti-Armed Robbery taskforce on Thursday, October 4, 2021, at about 11:30 am upon intelligence.

However, the suspect was reported to have been shot dead at about 4:00 pm the same day and the body deposited at the Donkorkrom Presbyterian Hospital Morgue.

This is the second time a robbery suspect has died under such bizarre circumstances.

This has created fear among residents forcing them to sleep earlier than before.

Death of 1st Suspect

A few weeks ago, a suspected armed robber was shot dead by the Anti-Armed Robbery Taskforce.

Kwasi Thomas alias Gambo was killed when he allegedly attempted to escape from Police after his arrest.

Gambo was arrested by the police based on intelligence at dawn while asleep with his wife at Ekye Amanfrom in the Kwahu Afram Plains South District.

ALSO READ:

However, he allegedly attempted to escape from lawful arrest while being transported to the Donkorkrom Divisional Police command, hence was gunned down.

Gambo left behind six children and a wife.

Arrest of Robbery Suspect.

Just this week, the Anti Armed robbery task force arrested a 35-year-old phone repairer in connection with the deadly mobile money robbery attack in Ekye Amanfrom which a motor rider was shot dead.

Robbery Menace in Afram Plains

Kwahu Afram Plains area has been battling with highway robbery incidents for about two decades. Many have been shot dead, while others sustained injuries. Victims have lost huge monies and personal belongings.

Owing to this, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr.Geroge Akuffo Dampare deployed the Anti-Armed robbery squad to the area upon assumption of office.

The IGP subsequently led some top management members of the Ghana Police Service to visit Kwahu Afram Plains on September 22, 2021, to court the corporation of Traditional leaders and residents for the renewed commitment of the Police to fight the menace.

However, the robbers struck again on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at about 7:30 pm and gunned down a motor rider, identified as Bright during the robbery of a mobile money vendor.