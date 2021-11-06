Barcelona threw away a three-goal lead against Celta Vigo in interim manager Sergi Barjuan’s final match in charge.

Goals from Ansu Fati, Sergio Busquets and Memphis Depay had put the visitors in complete control at half-time.

But Iago Aspas scored twice – including a 96th-minute equaliser – as Celta Vigo produced a sensational comeback.

Nolito had made it 3-2 with 16 minutes remaining and Aspas’ second means it is now four games without victory for Barcelona in La Liga.

It was confirmed earlier on Saturday that Barcelona legend Xavi has returned to the club as manager and he will officially take charge from Monday.

He will take over a Barcelona side ninth in the table following this draw – and at least eight points adrift of top spot.

After Fati – replaced at half-time due to injury – slotted into the bottom corner with five minutes played, Busquets’ fine finish from the edge of the box and Depay’s header at the end of a sweeping team move appeared to have virtually sealed victory.

But Celta Vigo were rewarded for a much-improved start to the second-half when Aspas struck from close range and, with Barcelona appearing nervous in defence following Nolito’s header, Barjuan’s side were punished in dramatic fashion as Aspas produced a sublime first-time finish to salvage an unlikely point.