The Anti Armed robbery taskforce of the Ghana Police Service has arrested a 35-year-old phone repairer in connection with the deadly Mobile Money (MoMo) robbery attack at Ekye Amanfrom in the Kwahu Afram Plains district in the Eastern Region.

The suspect, Elisha Asante, was arrested based on police intelligence at Adawso in Kwahu South District.

The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Ebenezer Tetteh, told Kasapa News “Elisha Asante is suspected to have been part of a group of armed robbers who attacked a mobile money vendor at Ekye Amanfrom leading to the death of a bystander who was shot and died subsequently.”

He explained further that “based on intelligence, he was arrested at Adawso and he is currently assisting police in investigations. Police are on the manhunt for the other accomplices and we hope to get them arrested as soon as possible.”

DSP Tetteh said the suspect will be arraigned on charges of murder and robbery.