The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ada, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe, has threatened a police report over money sent into her Mobile Money (MoMo) wallet.

The MP made the disclosure in a Facebook post, stating it was a huge sum.

With the purpose and details of the sender not immediately known, she cautioned she does not want to be used as a scapegoat.

She has, therefore, cautioned the sender to, with immediate effect, reverse the money.

