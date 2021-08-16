Six police officers have reportedly sustained various degrees of injuries in an accident in the Oti Region.

Reports indicate the incident occurred at Anfoega when the vehicle run into a ditch.

This was after the driver of Service’s Welfare bus they were on board attempted to avoid a collision with a vehicle that stopped abruptly.

The officers, numbering about 24, were travelling for high risk and confidence-building operation training from Dambai to Huhunya in the Eastern Region.

The victims have since been rushed to the Anfoega Roman Catholic Hospital for treatment.

The Police bus, as well as a Hyundai commercial vehicle, were damaged following the accident.