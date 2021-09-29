General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Asiedu Nketia, has expressed shock at the death of highlife legend, Nana Kwame Ampadu.

Describing the deceased as a pillar in the music industry, he noted his contributions cannot be underrated.

Recounting Nana Ampadu’s early days as a musician, General Mosquito, as he is affectionately called, disclosed he was a music promoter.

In view of this career path, he stated he worked closely with the deceased and had a relationship with him that dates back into the days.

“As a music promoter, I worked with Nana Amapdu, Alex Konadu, Adofo, and other highlife legends in the country before I even came into active politics.

“Nana Ampadu also composed most of the NDC’s early campaign songs and our relationship continued even when he switched to NPP,” he recounted on Accra-based Okay FM.

News of the sudden and untimely demise of Nana Ampadu has left many people in shock with many still in denial of the fact that the icon is no more.



Just like many others who have tried hard to come to terms with his death, General Mosquito stated it was a reat shock.

“I was more worried about Adofo who hasn’t been feeling well for some time now only for me to hear of Ampadu’s death at the airport yesterday; so I was very shocked,” he mourned.

Mr Nketia further revealed his late encounter with the deceased was at the funeral of a chief of Sehwi Bodi where he [Nana Ampadu] treated mourners with his good tunes.