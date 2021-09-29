Reggae and dancehall musician, Masaany, has slammed artiste manager and entertainment pundit Mr Logic after the latter clashed with him on Hitz FM.

According to Masaany, he has been an ardent follower of Mr Logic’s contribution in the entertainment sphere and labelled him as one who is always killing talents of up-and-coming musicians.

During Masaany’s interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Mr Logic asked him to stop speaking fake Jamaican patois because it wasn’t in line with phonetics but Masaany asked Logic to respect him since he, Mr Logic, is a big player in the music industry.

According to Masaany, none of the musicians that Mr Logic manages, especially Kahpun can do music better than him.

But Mr Logic laughed it off and asked Masaany to find time and listen to Kahpun.

Meanwhile, Masaany is currently promoting his new song dubbed Sikli featuring dancehall musician Stonebwoy.