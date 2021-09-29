Private legal practitioner, Professor Kwaku Azar, has paid a glowing tribute to late highlife legend, Nana Kwame Ampadu.

According to him, nobody told a better story and gave sound advice than the deceased through his songs.

Quoting the popular Akan proverb man came to do some but not to do all, Kwaku Azar was convinced Nana Ampadu did it all.

Mentioning other musicians who are beneficiaries of Nana Ampadu’s stewardship, he suggested the deceased deserves a state burial.

He made the call in a Facebook post as he reminisced some of Nana Amapadu’s songs.

The veteran musician passed on on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, after battling an undisclosed illness.

Nana Ampadu is said to have gone into coma several months before his death.

Read Kwaku Azar’s post below: