Four persons have been confirmed dead in Monday night’s flooding of parts of the Ashanti Region.

According to the National Disaster Management Organisation, four bodies, including two nine-year-olds, have been retrieved, but two others, who were missing at Ahenema Kokoben, are yet to be found.

At least 10 lives have been lost to flooding in the region since the beginning of the year.

At Kromoase, a nine-year-old boy, who went playing in the rain with two others, drowned on Monday.

At Daban, another girl of the same age also died. The third incident and another death were recorded at Sokoban.

Administrator at the National Disaster Management Organisation, Nana Attakora Koduah, who confirmed the deaths, said his outfit is trying hard to find all the persons who have gone missing.

“Our men are still on the grounds teaming up with the community to try to find all the persons who have gone missing.

“The number we have so far is coming from our men on the ground,” he said.

Close to three hours of torrential rains left part of the Kumasi-Obuasi Road flooded for hours.

Two people, who are still missing, were part of a group of three who joined a KIA truck but jumped off as the floods pulled the vehicle to the wrong side of the road.

The flood left many people stranded for more than three hours.

Residents are blaming poor construction and building on waterways for the flood.

It is the second time the area had flooded this year.

Other areas of the city witnessed similar incidents.

At Nhyiaeso, near Ahodwo, neighbours managed to rescue a man in his late 40s from drowning.

His pick-up truck was drawn into the stream after losing balance in the flood.

Part of a recently-constructed bridge has caved in due to the increasing floods.