Rapper Sarkodie has joined the tall list of musicians who are mourning the demise of veteran Ghanaian Highlife musician, Nana Ampadu.

In a tweet, the ‘Highest’ rapper, who has an unreleased song with the music maestro, remembered him as a man of wisdom.

Listening to the recorded voice, Nana Ampadu asked Sarkodie to refrain from putting out his personal sentiments on social media.

He also asked Sarkodie to avoid all the negative news that will be intended to drag his name through the mud.

According to Nana Ampadu, it is always apt to avoid social media if one wants to maintain his dignity and respect.

Remember the advice I gave you. Don’t follow negative news on social media. If someone does anything to you on social media, brush it off because that is what will maintain your respect and that is how you will go forward. Do not let any pig rub themselves against you, he said.

Watch a video snippet of Nana Ampadu recording with Sarkodie below:

The Highlife legend, Nana Kwame Ampadu, passed on on Tuesday, September 28.

The 76-year-old, according to sources, died at the Legon Hospital after he fell sick overnight. He was rushed to the emergency ward on Tuesday morning and died shortly.

The composer, guitarist and singer, who is a household name both in the country and abroad, hails from Obo-Kwahu in the Eastern Region.

The inventive, clever, talented, imaginative, witty singer formed his African Brothers band in 1963. One of the founding members was Senior Eddie Donkor.

Nana Kwame Ampadu shot into prominence in 1967 with his ‘Ebi Te Yie’ (some are living well) track which many said was politically motivated.