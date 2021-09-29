Adom TV’s upcoming talent reality show dubbed The Big Talent Show will take off on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

Viewers can watch in their respective homes on the number one channel, Adom TV as the talent show will be telecast live at 8:30 pm.

The Big Talent show is a 90-minute weekly performance that will run consecutively for a period of 13 weeks on Sunday evenings on Adom TV.

The first episode will take the form of a mini-launch to introduce the contestants officially to viewers and also to allow stakeholders and sponsors to share a word.

MORE:

Contestants will be tasked to exhibit their skills every week based on individual strengths and preferred skills.

Ranging from dancing, singing, comedy, the contestants are ready to bring their A-game to the platform.

The talents will be allowed to bring a number of supporters to cheer them on during the live show.

As usual, eviction, which will be enforced by judges and public votes, is part of the competition that is set to entertain patrons over the coming weeks.

Check out the videos below for more: