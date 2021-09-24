One of the contestants for Adom TV’s upcoming Big Talent Show, John Amoakwei, also known as ‘Fit Power, the Acrobat boy’, has promised to excite fans on the talent show which is set to be launched on October 1, 2021.

According to the contestant, he has been praying to God for such a long period to have the platform to exhibit his talent, hence he will never downplay his role after he passed the audition.

In an interview with Adom TV, Fit Power said he noticed he had numerous talents and mentioned acrobatics as one of his gifts.

He said he hails from Chorkor and believes his fans will do all they can to see him through the competition.

I started from my childhood. It’s been a long time I started doing acrobatics and everywhere I go, I try to be different… I know this show will take me far… I have been expecting this opportunity for a long time, he said.

Watch the video below: