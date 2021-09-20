Former Hearts of Oak defender, Charles Vardis, has been reported dead.

Reports indicate Mr Vardis, who is also a former Ghana U23 player, died on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Tema in the Greater Accra Region.

This was after a few weeks of illness.

He was 35.

He joined Hearts of Oak from Tema-based club Real Sportive FC after an outstanding display in the Ghana Premier League in 2003.

ALSO READ:

Mr Vardis played for Phobia from 2005 to 2009 when he travelled abroad to continue his football career.

He enjoyed a loan spell in 2008 at Israeli club Maccabi Herzliya FC and was later signed for New Edubiase United FC before bowing out of football.