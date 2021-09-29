It was Sunday, November 8, 2020, when Turkey-based midfielder announced his decision to temporarily retire from international football. Years after, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has now tried to contact the midfielder.

The GFA has taken the first step to convince Turkey-based midfielder, Bernard Mensah, to rescind his decision to temporarily call time on his international career.

Mensah, a former player of Atletico Madrid, announced his decision to temporarily retire from international football following an incident he told Adom FM’s Alex Kobina Stonne caused him to be unhappy.

According to multiple media reports, both online and traditional media, the Kayserispor captain was benched during a FIFA international friendly game against Qatar by sacked head coach Charles Akonnor after an influential member of the squad asked the coach to bench him after the former Atletico Madrid midfielder confronted the player over his sloppy play.

After going close to a year without any contact from the Ghana FA, the Kayserispor captain has told Accra-based Adom FM that he was recently called by Ghana FA’s Head of National Team.

“There had not been any official contact until Mr Alex [Alex Asante] called me a couple of days ago, but we were unable to speak,” he told broadcast journalist, Alex Kobbina Stone.

He is currently the best Ghanaian offensive midfielder in any of Europe’s top six leagues per his numbers. Mensah has scored twice and assisted three times in five games for Kayserispor.