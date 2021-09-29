Dancehall King, Shatta Wale, has once again been reminded that his death is lurking around the corner after the previous predictions failed to come to pass.

Rather than the accident many self-styled ‘men of God’ prophesied that would cause his demise, a latest prophecy indicated that he will be shot to death.

An unknown prophet, identified as Bishop Stephen Kwasi Appiah, alias Jesus Ahuofe, made the latest revelation while detailing how his assassination will happen.

Like the October 18, 2007 incident that shook South Africa, Shatta Wale will be a victim of a robbery turned murder, according to the prophet.

He added that the situation will be very similar to Lucky Dube’s incident. Lucky Dube was killed by armed robbers who were after his car. Police reports suggest he was shot dead by carjackers who did not recognise him and believed that he was a Nigerian.

Jesus Ahuofe, without mentioning Shatta’s name, hinted that the victim is a Dancehall Artiste whose first name is Charles.

He added that he has been on the case of many people quite recently, and for that, he has attracted hatred to himself.

The prophet, however, added that with prayers, the doom can be averted.

Shatta Wale has reacted to the prophecy. He thanked the prophet while teasing that henceforth, he will buy bulletproof and commando dresses.