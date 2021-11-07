The 40-day celebration of late highlife artiste, Nana Ampadu, came off Saturday, November 6, and some veterans reunited to make the event a solemn one.

At the event which happened at Tesano Police Depot in Accra, the likes of Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, AB Crentsil, Pat Thomas and a host of others commiserated with the family by performing for the guests present.

They took their turns in giving a live band rendition of some of their popular songs.

Pat Thomas had many, including Akosua Agyapong storming the dancing square to enjoy the tunes of Sika Ye Mogya

Gyedu-Blay also elicited nostalgia with his 1973 banger, Simingwa, which is considered the first highlife-infused rap song.

With the help of some backing vocalists, he gave a flawless delivery that would not be forgoten soon.

Vocalist AB Crentsil had cash raining on him and cameras flicking in his direction as he performs his Ayen song.

Wife of the legendary Nana Ampadu was on her feet, amid tears as she dances her sorrow away while lamenting the demise of her husband since September 28.

Nana Ampadu passed on after a brief illness. He was 76.