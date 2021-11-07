A British woman described as ‘a beautiful soul’ has died after undergoing a liposuction operation in Turkey.

Diarra Akua Eunice Brown, from Wolverhampton, travelled to Istanbul to have excess fat removed from her hips at an unnamed clinic in the city’s Bahcelievler suburb.

The operation was initially a success and she was discharged.

But two days after the surgery the 28-year-old fell ‘suddenly ill’ and died within hours.

Diarra travelled to Istanbul to have excess fat removed from her hips (Picture: Newsflash)

Social media posts from family and friends paid tribute to her, describing her as a ‘beautiful soul’ and a ‘close friend’.

One post said: “This must be a dream. Still can’t come to terms with this yet.

“I miss you angel. I’m devastated you were taken away way before your time,” said another.

Her body was sent back to the UK for burial (Picture: Newsflash)

According to news site Sabah, the plastic surgeon, who has only been identified as S.G.B, was changing the dressing when the patient’s condition quickly deteriorated – before dying later that day.

An investigation has been launched after the incident and the doctor has been taken into police custody.

The surgeon said the British woman fell ill suddenly and has no idea what caused her death, according to the news site Haberler.

A post-mortem has been carried out at the city’s Forensic Medicine Institute, though the results have not yet been made public.

Following the examination, the woman’s body was sent back to the UK for burial.