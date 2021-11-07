Actor cum politician, John Dumelo, is steadily finding his feet in the agricultural sector as his ginger plantation is yielding results.

A few months after harvesting several tons of ginger from his farm, he has announced plans to add value by turning it into a paste.

He took to his Facebook page to announce the product will soon make an entry on the Ghanaian market.

Bottled in a glass jar, it has been named Melo foods.

The actor revealed it was fresh ginger with no preservatives.

Posting the photos, he captioned: Adding value to ginger. Fresh from the farm. No preservatives. #Melofoods On the market soon….#Morevalue #gingerpaste #fresh #keeprefrigerated.

