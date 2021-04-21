Ghanaian actor cum politician, John Dumelo, has declared himself a proud farmer after harvesting three tons of fresh ginger from his farm.

The actor, for some time now, has warmed the hearts of many in diversifying his portfolio with his special interest in farming.

He took to his Instagram page to share a photo that spotted him at the back of a truck standing on sacks believed to be the ginger.

He captioned the photo with the words, Just harvested 3 tons of fresh ginger this morning…I am a proud farmer!!! #idey4u.

His announcement has attracted goodwill and congratulatory messages from fans and followers who have sighted it.

Mr Dumelo, following his pledge to make agriculture a lucrative business in Ghana and become bigger than Darko farms, has kept Ghanaians abreast with his progress.

Through social media, he has managed to showcase his goat, cassava, and mushroom farms for fans to catch a glimpse.