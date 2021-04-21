State security has shut down two TV stations, ‘Thunder TV’ and ‘Ice 1 TV’, which belong to the popular spiritualist, Patricia Asiedu, popularly known as Nana Agradaa.

Nana Agradaa’s stations were closed and equipment seized for operating without the necessary authorization.

The two media houses are among many on the state’s list of targeted raids today.

Nana Agradaa has swindled an uncountable number of her gullible audience under the pretext of doubling cash for them through her openly advertised ‘Sika Gari’ ritual concept.

The said stations used as a tool for advertisements have had many unsuspecting Ghanaians fall prey to Nana Agradaa’s scam.

The move comes on the back of the State’s effort at tackling swindlers, money doublers and other criminals masquerading as spiritualists.

Nana Agradaa’s Thunder TV had its authorisation revoked on March 24, 2020, according to the National Communications Authority (NCA).

On the other hand, ice 1 TV, another member of the ‘Agradaa conglomerate’, also operated illegally even after a written directive to cease operations was served.

Records available to theghanareport.com indicate that the authorization of Ice 1 TV expired on February 26, 2020.

The company was then directed to cease operations in a letter dated June 17, 2020.

Both stations are based in Kasoa in the Central Region.

Nana Agradaa has been using her platform to exchange insults against Rev Obofour, a self-styled pastor who is the founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC).

The two have been engaged in public verbal exchanges using unprintable words since the recent Kasoa ritual murder story.

Reverend Kwaku Agyei Antwi releases videos in the mornings with Nana Agradaa’s responses appearing on social media by the close of day.

Who is Nana Agradaa?

The self-styled Accra-based fetish priestess has been a reference point on numerous fraudulent activities in the name of spiritualism.

On many occasions, her operations have been reported by some bold folk who have fallen prey. Many others have stayed mute after their encounter yielded no effect.

However, it was alleged that Nana Agradaa had some law enforcement agencies such as the police on her payroll, hence her unabated impunity on open advertorials in money doubling rituals.

Money ritual crime

The sudden thirst for fast money by some young people in the country has resulted in the commitment of a diverse crime.

This includes the latest gruesome murder of an innocent 10-year-old, Ishmael Abdallah.

He was killed in broad daylight by two teenagers at the request of a female spiritualist.

This generated a public fury on the constant societal pressures by supposed spiritualists using open and unregulated channels to communicate their ‘simple powers’ of doubling cash or making one earn money effortlessly.

The suspects have been arraigned and remanded pending trial.