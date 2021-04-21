

General Overseer of the Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, has disclosed that eight repentant Niger Delta militants and kidnappers have given their lives to Christ.

The eight are currently undergoing rehabilitation and are now pastors in the church.

Chinyere, who is the founder of OPM disclosed this in a telephone interview with NAN on Monday.

The General Overseer said that the repentant militants and kidnappers turned over a new leaf after a divine encounter through evangelism organised for some of them in their various camps.

“I preached to them and many of them hearkened to salvation call and gave their lives to Jesus Christ. Before I embarked on this move, I bought some estates to relocate them.

“Initially when I preached to them, because I could not relocate them out of their place, it was easy for them to go back to their old ways. So, I decided that the best way to approach them is to change their environment and that became the first step of their healing process,” he said.

According to the clergyman, he got them baptized and began to teach them the Word of God to complete liberation from crime.

Chinyere added; “These kidnappers have wives and children, so what we did was to put their children in the free school operated by the church and at the same time established businesses for their wives.

“We started teaching them different skills and by the grace of God, after they acquired the skills, some said they wanted to be pastors. And currently, we have eight of them that are full time pastors in OPM branches. Others are into different skills like carpentry, pipeline wielding, scaffolding, mechanic and so on.”

The cleric also revealed that about 10,000 youths have been rehabilitated and reintegrated into the society under the OPM rehabilitation programme for youths especially for repentant militants and commercial sex workers.