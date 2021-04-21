President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris called the Floyd family after the verdict.

Mr Biden was heard saying that “at least now there is some justice”.

In nationally televised remarks shortly afterwards, Mr Biden said: “Systemic racism is a stain on the whole nation’s soul.”

Meanwhile, Ms Harris urged lawmakers to pass the George Floyd bill aimed at reforming policing in the US.

The Minneapolis police federation, a not-for-profit organisation representing police, said they respected the jury’s decision.

“We also want to reach out to the community and still express our deep remorse for their pain, as we feel it every day as well. There are no winners in this case,” the federation said.

According to reports, one of the most likely avenues of appeal is the huge publicity given to the case, with the defence team arguing that this might have influenced the jury.

Also, Presiding Judge Peter Cahill said on Monday that public comments by Democrat Congresswoman Maxine Waters could be grounds for an appeal.

Over the weekend, Ms Waters had urged protesters to “stay on the street” and “get more confrontational” if Chauvin was acquitted.