Ghanaian fetish priestess, Patricia Asieduaa, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has warmed hearts on social media.

She has taken to her Instagram page to share a rare photo of her little daughter.

The photo captured an adorable girl beaming with smiles.

ALSO READ:

She has a striking resemblance with her mother coupled with the light-skin complexion.

Posting the photo, she captioned it: “Mother and daughter lovely ❤️❤️❤️.”

Watch the photo below: