Popular Ghanaian fetish priestess, Patricia Asieduaa, has taken to social media to show off her adorable husband.

Nana Agradaa, as she is affectionately called, and her husband, have been spotted serving couple goals.

In a video she posted on her Instagram page, her husband, who is a pastor, was spotted lying on their bed.

ALSO READ:

His wife, whose face could not be seen in the video, was heard showering praises over her husband identified as Eric Oduro Koranteng.

Watch the video below: