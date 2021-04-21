One of three members of a Neighborhood Watch Committee has confessed to killing the aeronautical engineer at Akyem Asuboa in the Eastern Region in April 2018.

The prime suspect, Joseph Kwasi Effah is said to have confessed to killing Kwabena Kumi with his locally manufactured single barrel gun.

Prince Kwabena Kumi, an aircraft engineer with the Africa World Airline was murdered in April 2018 when he was visiting his family house at Akim Asuboa near Akim Oda.

Upon interrogation, the suspect said on March 31, 2018, he was assigned together with Kwabena Abankwah, the other suspect, to patrol the Asuboa bungalow and Cannan Junction area.

Revealing to the police how the young engineer was killed, Kwesi Effah said on April 1, 2018, at about 1.35 am when they had gone to Dabiso Junction for patrol duty, he opened fire on Engineer Kumi whom he mistook for pig in a nearby bush.

The two of them abandoned the body out of fear and failed to disclose the incident to any other person.

“He said on 1/4/2018 at about 0135 hours, they went to Dabiso Junction but he heard the sound of a pig in a nearby bush where he shot at the direction but he later discovered he shot a human being”.

A statement released by Sergeant Francis Gomado, acting PRO of the Eastern Region Police, disclosed that on April 19, 2021, at about 10 pm, Kwabena Akwaah was also arrested.

According to the police, he also mentioned Kwasi Bosompem Mensah, 58, as the other accomplice who was on duty with them when Kwasi Effah, popularly known as Kwesi Tailor, shot and killed the Engineer.

The suspects, the police say are currently in lawful custody assisting the police to conduct further investigations.

Police in the Eastern Region launched investigations to unravel how a 34-year-old man was mysteriously killed on Good Friday at Akroso in the Eastern Region.

The aeronautic engineer, Prince Kwabena Kumi, was on his way to surprise his mother during the Easter holidays when the police in Akroso seized his vehicle.

They alleged he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Five persons were initially arrested but were set free after investigations.