The Offinso Circuit Court in the Ashanti Region has remanded into police custody, the bus driver who is accused of causing an accident at Akumadan, in which six persons were burnt to death on Tuesday.

He is expected to reappear before the court on 19th November 2021.

The driver absconded shortly after the incident, but he subsequently turned himself in and was detained.

According to the prosecutors, their preliminary investigations show that the suspect ignored warning signs from passengers and the police at a checkpoint, before the accident occurred.

He has, thus, been provisionally charged with careless and inconsiderate driving and negligently causing harm.

The Akumadan District Police Commander, DSP Joseph Gyasi-Agyemang, spoke to Citi News after the court proceedings.

According to the Offinso North Police, the driver was on top speed as he approached a police checkpoint in Akumadan, the district capital of the Offinso North District.

Due to the speed, he could not avoid a head-on collision with a stationary Kia Rhino Truck parked at the Police checkpoint.

The Yutong Bus he was driving then caught fire after the collision, leading to six people being burnt beyond recognition while 22 others sustained varying degrees of injuries.